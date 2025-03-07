Local

Bengals grant Trey Hendrickson permission to seek trade, reports say

By WHIO Staff
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after sacking Nick Mullens #12 of the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
CINCINNATI — Several media outlets report that the Cincinnati Bengals have allowed star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted about the trade on social media Thursday.

Schefter also posted a quote from Hendrickson on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” Hendrickson said, per Schefters post on X, formerly Twitter. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Hendrickson received first-team All-Pro honors last season as he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks.

He made his fourth-straight Pro Bowl and finished second in the Associated Press’s voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

