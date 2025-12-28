Bengals cruise to easy home win over Cardinals

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals never trailed the Arizona Cardinals in a 37-14 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Burrow threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns to Ja’Marr Chase. Chase Browns rushed for 101 yards and two scores.

The Bengals had over 400 yards of total offense.

Cincinnati improves to 6-10 overall.

The Bengals marched downfield to start the game as Burrow found Chase for a 12-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

Samaje Perine opened the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 13-0. Michael Wilson’s 38-yard touchdown catch got the Cardinals closer at 13-7.

Evan McPherson made a 57-yard field and Chase’s 8-yard touchdown catch put Cincinnati ahead, 23-7, at halftime.

Brown added two third-quarter touchdown runs to cap the scoring for the Bengals.

Burrow passed for 300 yards or more for the 28th time, tying Andy Dalton for the most in team history.

Chase had seven catches for 60 yards. He became the first player in NFL history with at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards, and seven touchdown catches in each of his first five seasons.

Cincinnati ends the 2025-26 season hosting Cleveland for Week 18.

