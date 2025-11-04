Beloved MetroPark horse has died

HUBER HEIGHTS — Five Rivers MetroParks announced that Bogey, a beloved Carriage Hill farm horse, has passed away.

Bogey had been under vet and staff supervision for 10 days before the decision was made for a veterinarian-assisted passing, according to a Facebook post.

Bogey retired five years ago due to arthritis and chronic foot problems.

In 2012, Bogey came to Carriage Hill farm after he was retired as a MetroParks mounted police horse. He went on to become a trail horse but was particular about who could ride him.

The carriage Hill farm staff adopted Bogey and trained him to be driven with his teammate, Bell.

Bogey was an important part of keeping the history alive at Carriage Hill MetroPark.

