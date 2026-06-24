Beef prices continue to rise, impacting consumers and businesses

DAYTON — For months, News Center 7 has been reporting on the rising cost of beef prices, and they are still going up. From big businesses to local butchers, price tags are climbing.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman stopped by a local butcher shop to learn why beef costs continue to soar.

With beef prices on the rise, shoppers aren’t the only ones making choices. Business owners are also making decisions on prices.

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Regina Wilson has been getting her meat from Copey’s Butcher Shop for more than four decades. She said these days, quality comes with a cost.

“The beef is always very good. I have a problem worrying about my meat at Walmart and different places like that,” Wilson said.

Mike Janow, the owner of Copey’s, said prices are rising, and not because they are being greedy. “It’s definitely more difficult. We try to keep our prices as low as we can. But beef prices just keep going up and up, and I don’t see it coming down anytime soon.”

Janow said simple inflation isn’t the sole cause. Smaller herd sizes are a major factor.

“The last big jump actually has been a couple of months since we’ve had a big jump. So, now it’s just pennies here and there. It might go up to 10, it might come down to five for the next week. It may go up. It’s just back and forth, constant,” Janow said.

There was a steady line inside the store on Wednesday. Many people spent more than $100 on their haul, including Wilson.

“I feel so sorry for larger families. I don’t know how they do it. I’m frustrated. I know everyone is frustrated with the price of meat, but you’re doing what you have to do to feed your family,” Wilson said.

Janow thinks the higher prices are here to stay.

“Everybody who’s waiting for a few prices will come down. But once they got used to it, I think it’s going to come back. I don’t think it will roll back the way it was two years ago,” Janow said.

Copey’s is a third-generation family business. Janow said they are doing everything they can to keep costs low for customers. But sometimes prices just have to go up.

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