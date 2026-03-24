Beavercreek City Council considers adding income tax to November ballot

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek city council is considering asking voters to decide whether they should have an income tax in their community.

This is something that voters in Beavercreek have failed several times before.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to the mayor and heard from people who are for and against adding the tax.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with Beavercreek’s mayor, who provided insight into how this will affect homeowners and those who work in the city, on News Center 7 at 5:30.

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Right now, the city of Beavercreek does not have an income tax. At its city council meeting last night, council members laid the groundwork for asking voters whether they want to change that.

Harold Lewis of Beavercreek said, “You won’t get my vote on it. You won’t get my support.”

After doing that, the council got mixed reactions from residents in the room.

Julie Moore of Beavercreek said, “I’m totally for the income tax.”

Without an income tax, the city gets most of its revenue to bankroll city services, 72 percent, from grants and property taxes.

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