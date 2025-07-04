‘Be careful and watch out;’ Construction zones empty during July 4th travel weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews will pause construction through Sunday for the Fourth of July weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the goal is to keep traffic moving on the interstates on the major travel holiday weekend and keep construction workers safe.

Whether you are traveling around Dayton, Southwest Ohio, or beyond for the Fourth of July, there will be plenty of extra traffic.

“I got a few parties,” said Anthony Good.

“I’m going to visit my little niece in Cincinnati,” said Eric Sanders.

He has this advice for drivers.

“Just better be careful, and stay in your lane,” Sanders laughed. “I know it’s going to be pretty busy out here, though.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers told News Center 7’s John Bedell on Thursday that they noticed busier highways as the holiday weekend began.

“I’m jumping on the highway right now. I’m about to see exactly how it is,” said Good.

Bedell said that ODOT paused work in construction zones between now and Sunday.

It is a scheduled safety precaution for a major travel holiday. With high volume, they want to keep traffic moving.

“That will kind of eliminate some of the problems. People fly through there, too,” said Sanders.

Bedell reports that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced last summer a plan aimed at reducing crashes in Ohio construction zones.

The governor’s office listed 10 locations they called “priority enforcement zones.”

Interstate 75 through Montgomery County was second on the list.

State troopers tell Bedell that they have seen fewer crashes in both work zones on I-75 in the county.

“People are getting more used to it. They know what the construction zone is. They know what to anticipate,” said Lieutenant Dallas Root, OSHP.

Troopers hope drivers know what to anticipate on the roads this holiday weekend, so everyone stays safe.

“I’m going to just take my time and be careful and watch out for everybody else,” said Sanders.

Bedell said that Thursday morning’s commute was a little lighter than normal on I-75.

He noticed more lunchtime traffic volume compared to any other Thursday.

Bedell saw license plates from Ontario, Georgia, and Michigan while driving around on Thursday.

