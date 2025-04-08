BBB warns of ‘storm chaser’ contractors following flooding, hail

GREENE COUNTY — As people work to clean up flood, wind, and hail damage, others are going after peoples’ trust and money.

News Center 7 first spoke to Audra Greene on Monday about the storms that moved through the Miami Valley over the weekend. Now, she says there are already contractors stopping by, uninvited, looking for work.

Greene’s Jamestown home sustained damage from the weekend’s storms. Her siding had some holes from the hail that hit Friday night.

“Ours was about the size of an ice cube, but they were all over the front porch in clusters,” Greene said.

So far, she’s had three contractors show up at her house unsolicited asking about repair work.

She told News Center 7’s John Bedell that she refused their offers because she already has contractors she knows.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, people may need help cleaning up flood damage, too.

“Anytime there is any kind of natural disaster, the storm chasers come out and they’re looking for work,” Sheri Sword, with the Dayton Better Business Bureau, said. “But it’s really important to do your homework before you hire people that just come knocking on your door.”

Sword also said that can be a red flag as reputable contractors are busy and don’t need to go door-to-door to ask for jobs.

Sword also told News Center 7 to make sure you’re dealing with local contractors.

“Some of these storm chasers are here in town and as soon as everything’s done, they leave and you can’t get in touch with them again,” Sword said.

She also recommended getting three quotes for the work in writing.

“If they’re hesitant to give it to you in writing then you may be hesitant to do business with them,” Sword said.

