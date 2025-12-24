Battery safety tips for children’s toys this Christmas

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has shared some safety tips for popular Christmas toys and gifts that use batteries.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that many popular toys and gifts use batteries, including small button batteries.

Button batteries, commonly found in many toys and small devices, pose serious dangers when swallowed, particularly for young children and pets.

These batteries are often used in toys, remote controls, and other devices, making them readily accessible to children, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has this advice before “gifting or playing:”

Choose age-appropriate toys

Make sure battery compartments are secured with screws

Store spare batteries out of reach

Safely dispose of used batteries right away

If a button battery is swallowed or lodged in the nose or ear, it is crucial to treat this as a medical emergency. People should seek immediate medical help, the sheriff’s office said.

Contact Poison Control at one-800-222-1222 for guidance.

Keeping aware and attentive can prevent potential emergencies and ensure a safer environment.

