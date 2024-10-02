Bank of America customers report outage, some seeing $0 balances

Thousands of Bank of America customers are having trouble accessing their bank accounts.

According to Downdetector, a site that monitors outages, people began having issues around 9:30 a.m.

By 10 a.m., over 20,000 customers had reported an issue with their account, our news partners at KIRO reported.

On social media, customers said they could not see their account balances, with some saying they reported seeing $0.

The company has not released a statement on the issue or what may be causing it.

