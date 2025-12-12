Band teacher learns prison sentence for sexually abusing student

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County band teacher convicted of sexually abusing a 17-year-old student has learned his sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Garrett Stringer-Smith was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of parole, according to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office.

He’s also been classified as a Tier III sex offender and will have to register his address every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sentence came after Stringer-Smith pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual battery in October.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Stringer-Smith was a band teacher at Twin Valley Community Schools and was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

He was arrested on Feb. 7 after the student reported the relationship to a school resource officer, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

An investigation revealed that Stringer-Smith began teaching the victim in the sixth grade and “engaged in grooming and manipulative behaviors.”

He sexually abused the victim multiple times between September 2024 and February 2025, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This Defendant’s actions exemplified the predatory nature of this type of criminal. He pursued a child who was going through an extremely difficult time in her life and tricked her into believing he was a caring and compassionate confidant. He instead used his position of trust and authority to satisfy his perversions,” Prosecuting Attorney Eric E. Marit said in a statement, adding that he hopes the victim can now begin her healing process.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group