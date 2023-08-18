Back to School: More area districts welcome students back today

MIAMI VALLEY — More school districts across the Miami Valley will welcome students back today for the new school year.

School districts in Greene, Montgomery, and Preble County will hold the first day of school.

Xenia Community Schools will be welcoming back students in Grades 7-8 and 10-12 today.

Two districts in Montgomery County return to the classroom.

Kettering City Schools will welcome back students in Grades 11-12 today. Students in Grades 1-10 returned to the classroom yesterday.

Students in Grades 1-6 are back in the classroom today in the City of Oakwood.

Twin Valley South Local School teachers will welcome back kindergarten students.

