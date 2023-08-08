Baby survives after pregnant woman shot, killed in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A pregnant woman has died after being shot in Cincinnati Saturday, but her baby survived.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police received a shot-spotter activation at 5:21 p.m. and four officers responded to the 400 block of Rockdale Avenue.

Nia Booker, 34, was shot in that area before being driven to UC Medical Center with critical injuries. She died soon after her arrival, Cincinnati police told WCPO.

No information was provided about how far along Booker was in her pregnancy.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police’s homicide unit at 513-352-342.

The shooting remains under investigation.

