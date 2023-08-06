Pregnant woman dead after being shot in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI — A pregnant woman has died after being shot in Cincinnati late Saturday afternoon.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police received a shot-spotter activation at 5:21 p.m. and four officers responded to the 400 block of Rockdale Avenue.

They located a crime scene when they arrived but found no victim.

Medics transported the victim to UC Medical Center where she died shortly upon arrival, Cincinnati Police said Sunday morning.

WCPO reports the victim has not yet been identified and the condition of her unborn child is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police’s homicide unit at 513-352-342.

The shooting remains under investigation.

