Baby delivery unit now closed at Upper Valley Medical Center

TROY — The maternity ward at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in Troy is now officially closed.

Operations for those services stopped at midnight.

News Center 7 reported in January that Premier Health announced the closure of the Labor and Delivery Unit at UVMC.

Premier laid out several reasons for the decision, including a “declining birth rate locally and outmigration of births.”

News Center 7 also reported back in January that there were 623 births at UVMC in 2018. The number of births at the hospital has dropped every year. Last year, only 325 births happened at UVMC.

For those in the county who are having a child or planning to have a child, the closest delivery unit will now be Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney. If parents want to stay with Premier for their births, the closest facility will be Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus in Dayton.

The beds in the unit will be converted to surgical beds in the hospital.

Premier Health said it will consider reopening the ward if needed.

