Authorities investigating reports of person hit by car in Miami County

TROY — Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving at least one person in Miami County on Friday.

The crash was reported at East Simpson Street and South Market Street in Troy after 3:30 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

The dispatcher added that they believe the crash involved a pedestrian, but couldn’t provide more information.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

