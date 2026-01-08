Authorities arrest 5, seize 2 guns during violent crime reduction initiative in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — As part of a violent crime reduction initiative in Cincinnati, authorities made five felony arrests and confiscated two firearms on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The operation is a collaborative effort between local, state, and federal agencies, aiming to target repeat offenders who contribute significantly to violent crime, according to a news release.

This operation was the first of 2026.

Last year, the initiative resulted in 521 felony arrests and confiscated 175 illegal firearms across 23 Ohio communities, the release said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As we begin the new year, our message remains the same,” DeWine said. “If you are an individual committing violent crime in our neighborhoods, you will be held accountable.”

After 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Cincinnati police and state troopers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Liberty Street due to multiple violations, the release said.

Officers discovered the driver, 22-year-old Jalil Horton, had an outstanding felony warrant for domestic violence and established probable cause to search the vehicle.

While searching, authorities found two illegally possessed firearms.

Horton was arrested and faces charges related to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and receiving stolen property, according to the release.

“By focusing resources on individuals with outstanding warrants and a history of violent crime, this partnership is helping to make Cincinnati a safer place to live and work,” DeWine said.

The agencies involved in the operation on Tuesday include the Cincinnati Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group