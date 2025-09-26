Atlantic 10 announces 2025-26 men’s basketball schedule, TV designations

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has announced its complete 2025-26 league schedule, featuring at least 15 nationally televised games and 17 home games at UD Arena.

The Flyers will kick off their season with two preseason exhibition games, starting with a charity game against Penn State on October 19 and followed by a matchup against Bowling Green on October 27.

The Atlantic 10 Conference has also released the national television schedule.

Dayton will begin its Atlantic 10 campaign with a home game against Fordham on New Year’s Eve.

The team’s January schedule includes eight conference games, with three at home and five on the road. Notable matchups include games against Loyola, George Washington, and Duquesne.

In February, the Flyers will face St. Bonaventure at home before traveling to VCU.

They will also host Davidson, Duquesne, and Saint Louis, with an away game against George Washington rounding out the month.

March will see Dayton on the road against Richmond before concluding the regular season at home against VCU.

The Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for March 11-15 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

