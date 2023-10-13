Artemis Center in Dayton hosts fundraiser to help domestic violence survivors

DAYTON — The Artemis Center in Dayton raised money Thursday to help domestic violence survivors.

It was the ‘Breaking the Cycle’ fundraising breakfast at Sinclair Community College in Dayton.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright emceed the event.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Thursday’s benefit was to raise money to get director help to domestic violence survivors and their children.

If you or someone you know needs help to get out of a domestic violence situation, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).

It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For information on the Dayton Artemis Center, visit this website.

