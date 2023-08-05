Art in the City returns to Downtown Dayton today

DAYTON — People can discover the visual and performing arts experience in Downtown Dayton this afternoon.

>>RELATED: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance introduces new Ballet Artistic Director

The city will be hosting the AES Ohio Summer in the City Art in City event from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. today, according to a Downtown Dayton Partnership spokesperson.

It will offer workshops, demonstrations, performances, an art bazaar, and art show.

Art in the City will take place around Downtown with venues and stages at the Dayton Arcade, Schuster Center Wintergarden, Levitt Pavilion, Courthouse Square, and the Oregon District.

The event is free and open to people of all ages.

For more information, visit this webpage.

©2023 Cox Media Group