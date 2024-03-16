ArriveSafe program returns, provides free rides home this St. Patrick’s Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Montgomery County can get a free ride home starting tonight.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office’s ArriveSafe program is back to provide free Uber rides to residents who are out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

>> ‘Thought I was gonna meet Jesus;’ Man hides under mattress as tornado hits home

From 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, through 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18, the ArriveSafe program will provide vouchers for a free Uber ride, up to $25, by scanning the appropriate QR code.

The program is aimed at making the roads as safe as possible this St. Patrick’s Day. Just this year, there have been at least 80 OVI-related crashes and two deaths.

>> Second measles case confirmed in Montgomery County

Since the ArriveSafe program began in 2007, over 14,000 free rides have been provided. Last St. Patrick’s Day, nearly 900 free rides home were given using the program, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

“Removing that many drunk drivers from our streets can only have a positive impact. Let’s continue that success! Have a designated driver or scan the QR code and let ArriveSafe provide you with a safe and sober ride home,” Heck said.

St. Patrick's Day ArriveSafe QR code (Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office)

©2024 Cox Media Group