Armed juvenile fighting with deputies prompts county-wide call for assistance

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A county-wide call for assistance was issued in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

Around 2:32 a.m. Harrison Township crews issued a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance.

Deputies were originally called to the area for two males in all black clothing, reportedly breaking into cars, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A juvenile suspect was found by deputies and attempted to get away.

The juvenile was allegedly armed and had begun to fight with deputies.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center after being checked out at the hospital.

