Argument turns into gunfire outside local bar; Police looking for witnesses, information

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating after an argument escalated to gunfire outside a bar and grill in Dayton, Friday night.

Dayton police were called to The Front Row Bar and Grill, at 2412 Catalpa Drive, on reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Upon arrival, police determined that an argument started inside the building and continued outside.

The fight escalated, and multiple people shot at one another, Sheldon said.

The gunfire hit a car in the parking lot and a house.

The bullet didn’t get into the home, Sheldon said.

No one was injured in this incident.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

