Area sheriff’s office warning of jury duty scam

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — An area sheriff’s office is warning of a jury duty scam going around.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Wayne County, Indiana, has received multiple reports of people getting phone calls that appear to come from their office.

The caller claims the person missed jury duty and says the issue can be resolved by providing a bank of financial information, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that this is a scam and that they do not collect fines, fees, or financial information over the phone.

They also said that Caller IDs can be spoofed, meaning that scammers can make it look like the call is coming from the sheriff’s office number.

If you received a suspicious call, even if the caller ID says it is from the sheriff’s office, get the caller’s name and hang up.

Then call the sheriff’s office directly at 765-973-9393 and ask for the person by name, and the sheriff’s office will verify whether the call was legitimate.

