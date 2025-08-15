Area school district places new administrator on leave

BUTLER COUNTY — An administrator at an area district has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Talawanda School District said a new central office administrator was placed on unpaid leave on Aug. 12 “following the receipt of new information.”

The district did not name the employee or share the allegations against them.

“This decision was made to allow the organization to review the matter thoroughly, ensure that requirements for employment have been met based on new information, and ensure that all actions align with Talawanda’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and the best interests of TSD students and the community,” the district said in a statement.

We will continue to follow this story.

