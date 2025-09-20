Area police warning residents to be vigilant about suspicious bags, packages

WEST CHESTER — The West Chester Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for suspicious bags or packages.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sept. 18, West Chester police officers were involved in a foot pursuit involving suspects, according to a notice from the department.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 75-year-old dead after crash involving senior living facility van
- Smoke shop that advertised ‘free joints’ raided by task force
- Firefighters respond to vacant structure fire in Dayton
Officers later received information that one of the suspects involved may have discarded a black or blue backpack.
Police said that they received an unconfirmed report that the bag could contain illegal drugs or a firearm.
Officers searched the public areas along the following streets, but could not locate the bag:
- Tylersville Road (North)
- Kennesaw Drive (East)
- Strathaven Drive (South)
- Lesourdsville West Chester Road (West)
“As a precaution, residents within the area are asked to visually check their property for any unfamiliar bags or packages,” the police department said. “
If you find a suspicious or unfamiliar bag or package, do not touch or move the item. Instead, contact the West Chester Police immediately at 513-777-2231.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group