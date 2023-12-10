Area police department hosts 14th annual “Shop with a Cop” event

MIDDLETOWN, Butler County — The Middletown Division of Police hosted its 14th “Shop with a Cop” event at Meijer on Towne Road Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Middletown.

31 families received a $100 gift certificate to spend on toys, goodies, and gifts. This year’s outreach served 61 children, the spokesperson said.

“It’s just giving back to the community. That’s what the police department and city are all about. It’s helping those in need. And this is just one way we do it,” Middletown Police Chief Dave Birk said.

Families were paired with police officers to peruse the store and enjoy a buffet-style breakfast, prepared by faith-based outreach Griddles to Grace, the spokesperson said.

Santa also made an appearance by chatting with families in line and making sure every child felt the holiday magic.

“It’s Christmastime and an honor for us to be part of. Middletown is all about giving, giving back to those and this is just one event that we do for the city. And we couldn’t do it without everybody involved,” Birk said.

Middletown resident and nursing student Josephine Cotton attended the event with her daughter and said she appreciated the gesture.

“It means a lot. Everybody is struggling right now because of the economy, you know, fluctuations and stuff,” Cotton said. “And I just thank God that they’re able to help me. I’m a single mom. So yeah. You know, even with one child, they want the world, and I will try to give it to them.”

