Firefighter injured while fighting house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A firefighter was injured after falling through a floor that was damaged in a house fire Saturday morning, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10TV.

Firefighters responded to reports of a single-family house fire just after 11 a.m. on the 2500 block of Pisces Court, near Dublin.

While crews were on scene, a “mayday” was called for one of the firefighters who reportedly fell through a burned-out portion of the floor, WBNS-10TV reported.

The firefighter was transported to a hospital and Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said they were “stable.”

No other injuries were reported, and authorities are working to determine to cause of the fire, WBNS-10TV reported.

