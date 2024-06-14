Area residents are excited about searching Ohio database for unclaimed funds

Teresa Ankenman didn’t find any cash for herself when she checked the state’s process to locate unclaimed funds, but she did find some money for her brother.

“I think we actually got some back 10 years ago, whatever,” she told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson on Thursday night. “I’m surprised my brother’s got like, two or three on here,” she said, alluding to the state’s online list.

Ankenman also found some unclaimed funds for her father, who is deceased.

It’s more complicated claiming missing money for a deceased relative, she said. “You have to prove you’re the heir. You have to prove you’re the only heir or you have to get all the heirs to sign. So that can be a little more difficult.”

Parts of the Miami Valley rank among the Top 10 counties in the state in unclaimed funds. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds, there is $4 billion in such funds across the state.

According to the state, there is approximately $131.4 million in unclaimed funds in Montgomery County, and nearly $90 million total in such funds across Clark, Greene, Miami and Logan.

The process to check for unclaimed funds is not difficult. The more people learned how, the more excited they became.

“Yeah, definitely, if there’s money that we’re missing, I would like to, to claim that,” said Hannah Ching, who checked and found there are unclaimed funds with her name on them.

“That does surprise me,” Ching said. “I didn’t even have any cluse I was owed money at all. I didn’t know that.”

How to secure unclaimed funds in three easy steps:

Search for Monday at unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.

Gather the required support documents.

Send the information to the (department of commerce’s) Division (of unclaimed funds) online or by mail.





