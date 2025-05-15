Area nonprofit cuts nearly a third of staff, impacting mothers, infants in need of addiction support

KETTERING — A nonprofit that cares for infants and their mothers who struggle with addiction is eliminating almost a third of its staff and scaling back programs.

Brigid’s Path is cutting 23 of its 72 staff positions, including full-time staff, part-time staff, and PRN nurses, at the end of the month, according to their Director of Advancement Meghann Naveau.

“Brigid’s Path is still here, and we’re still delivering 24/7 care to newborns and families with the same compassion and excellence we’ve always had. We’ve made the tough decision to reduce our capacity and staffing to remain financially viable,” Naveau said.

The center expects Medicaid funding to begin in 2026 to help its revenue. However, Naveau said this is not a solution to long-term stability for their programming.

“Now more than ever, we’re asking the community to stand with us so we can continue this life-changing work,” Navaeu said.

Brigid’s Path is Ohio’s first and only newborn recovery center. Their team of medical professionals provides 24/7 care to newborns experiencing withdrawal from exposure to addictive substances, according to the center’s website.

Naveau said the center remains dedicated to their mission and will still provide the same care while going through this transitional period.

The center will operate one nursery instead of two. They are also managing a waitlist for babies. Three families currently sit on the waitlist, according to Navaeu’s statement.

