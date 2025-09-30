Area man admits to money laundering, stealing government funds

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An area man has admitted to money laundering and stealing government funds.

Allante Foster, 31, of Liberty Township, was involved in stealing over $100,000 from the United States through a stolen and altered U.S. Treasury check, which was intended to refund a Texas business for overpayment of 2020 employee taxes, according to a media release.

The stolen check was altered to reflect payment to a company controlled by Foster, “Married to the Game LLC,” and was deposited into his business checking account at the General Electric Credit Union.

Court documents reveal that Foster made three separate rapid withdrawals totaling $92,000 from the account four days after depositing the stolen check.

Foster was indicted in May 2025 and pleaded guilty last week.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 2026 in Dayton.

Theft of government funds and money laundering are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

