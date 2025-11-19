Area Korean War veteran’s remains return home

CLINTON COUNTY — The remains of an area Korean War veteran have returned home.

U.S. Army Cpl. Earl Kibbey went missing in action on Dec. 3, 1950.

His remains landed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG) International Airport on Tuesday.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified his remains in August, according to a spokesperson.

Kibbey’s remains were given a police escort as they traveled from CVG through Blanchester to a Wilmington funeral home in Clinton County.

Folks lined the street along the route to pay their respects and support to the family.

Kibbey’s name is memorialized on the Courts of Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the spokesperson said.

His name is also inscribed on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

It was updated in 2022 to include the names of the fallen.

