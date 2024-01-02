PASADENA, CA — An area high school marching band performed in one of the most prestigious events for a marching band to perform in.

>>PHOTOS: Area high school marching band performs at this year’s Tournament of Rose Parade

>>Photos: 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade

The William Mason High School Marching Band marched in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

Jason Sleppy, the band’s director, said on the group’s website back in December that this is a memory that will last “a lifetime.”

“It takes a huge and dedicated team to make these opportunities happen for our students,” he said. “We have an instructional staff that is dedicated to helping the students succeed at the highest performance levels.”

The band left Ohio for California on Wednesday and marched along the 5.5-mile parade route on Monday.

This is the second time that Mason’s band has marched in the Rose Parade.

They last did it in 2016.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Mason High School Marching Band at 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade Photo contributed by Mason City Schools (Mason City Schools)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 135th Rose Parade Presented By Honda PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Grand Marshal Audra McDonald participates in the 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group