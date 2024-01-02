Area high school marching band performs at this year’s Tournament of Rose Parade

PASADENA, CA — An area high school marching band performed in one of the most prestigious events for a marching band to perform in.
The William Mason High School Marching Band marched in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.
Jason Sleppy, the band’s director, said on the group’s website back in December that this is a memory that will last “a lifetime.”
“It takes a huge and dedicated team to make these opportunities happen for our students,” he said. “We have an instructional staff that is dedicated to helping the students succeed at the highest performance levels.”
The band left Ohio for California on Wednesday and marched along the 5.5-mile parade route on Monday.
This is the second time that Mason’s band has marched in the Rose Parade.
They last did it in 2016.
