Area fire department rescues 11-year-old girl with autism from gully

CINCINNATI — Area firefighters helped rescue an 11-year-old girl with autism who got stuck in a gully.

Cincinnati firefighters were called around at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday to Bramble Park and learned the young girl was at the bottom of a gully, standing “precariously close” to a small body of icy water, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Crews lowered an extension ladder down the steep slope of the gully, and two firefighters climbed down to the girl.

The firefighters put a personal flotation device on the girl and guided her to and up the ladder, “for an uneventful ascent and joyous reunion with her father,” a report states.

