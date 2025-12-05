Area fire chief arrested, accused of domestic violence

CLERMONT COUNTY — An area fire chief was arrested on Wednesday night on two counts of domestic violence in Clermont County.

New Richmond Police officers responded to a call of assault on the 100 block of Compass Court just before 8:30 p.m., according to our news partner, WCPO.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the assault was a domestic incident with a woman alleging that her husband was cheating on her with a co-worker.

The husband was identified as 43-year-old Monroe Township Fire Chief Greg Lang.

The woman had gone to the Compass Court address to confront Lang, which led to a physical fight between Lang, his wife, their daughter, and the owner of the home, according to the police.

The woman told police that her husband allegedly grabbed her by the head, and hit and choked one of their daughters.

The woman was also bitten by the homeowner’s dog, which caused minor injuries.

Another daughter was sitting in a car nearby and witnessed the entire incident, according to police.

Lang was arrested on two counts of domestic violence and taken to the Clermont County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.

