Area customs officers seize over $407K of fake medical products

CINCINNATI — Customers and Border Protection agencies in Cincinnati seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in unapproved pharmaceuticals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati CBP agencies and the FDA officers intercepted nearly 450 shipments containing illegal contact lenses, Botox, GLP-1 drugs, and other medical products.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Counterfeit products, such as these items, can contain toxic substances that can impact the public’s health,” said Director of Field Operations LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Chicago Field Office.

The price for the prohibited pharmaceuticals was $407,784 had they been legally imported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group