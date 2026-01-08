Area county introduces education campaign on possible casino opportunity

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — The Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new campaign to provide information about a potential Indiana casino opportunity in Richmond.

The initiative, called Richmond is on a Roll, aims to educate residents and businesses about the possible benefits and implications of pursuing a casino license, according to a release from the Chamber of Commerce.

It follows a state-commissioned study by the Indiana Gaming Commission and discussions with local leaders regarding the possible revenue connected to a casino.

“As an organization that represents Wayne County’s business community, it is important that we thoughtfully evaluate opportunities that could impact our local economy and quality of place,” Melissa Vance, president and CEO of the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

The Chamber is focused on using the campaign to provide factual information about the potential for a casino in the area rather than pushing for a predetermined outcome, according to the release.

“This effort is about making sure the community has accurate information. If conversations advance at the state level, our priority is ensuring the public understands what is being discussed, what decisions would be required, and how the community would ultimately have a voice,” Vance said.

Richmond Mayor Ron Oler is one of the local leaders who support the campaign.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Richmond and Wayne County to be thoughtfully considered at the state level. Our community has made meaningful investments in infrastructure, downtown revitalization and quality of place and this effort reflects confidence in where we are headed,” Oler said.

To pursue this opportunity, the Indiana General Assembly must pass legislation allowing the state’s gaming commission to accept applications for casino licenses in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce is working with legislators representing the Wayne County community and other leaders during the current legislative session.

Discussions with lawmakers will revolve around the potential benefits for the state and community support for the initiative, according to the release.

Additional information on the campaign is available on its website and Facebook page.

