Area coffee shop expands, opens 2nd location in Greene County

FAIRBORN — An area coffee shop has opened its second location in Greene County.
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Muddy Goose said in a social media post that it opened its second location in Fairborn on Thursday.
The Fairborn shop is in the 400 block of W. Dayton Drive.
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Muddy Goose’s first location is in the 400 block of N. Main Street in Springboro, according to its website.
The coffee shop offers a variety of coffee and tea selections.
Muddy Goose’s said on social media that the Fairborn location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during its opening weekend.
It will start opening at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
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