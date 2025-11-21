Area city to resume utility billing months after ‘cybersecurity incident’

MIDDLETOWN — An area city has announced it will resume utility billing next month after a cybersecurity incident shut down services in August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents of Middletown will start receiving estimated utility bills in December.

The initial bills will be based on estimated usage from the same period last year, with an additional 25% to cover service charges from the months when billing systems were down, the city said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Flat-fee charges such as refuse, stormwater, and toter will also be back-billed in full and return to normal in January.

While the city hopes to resume meter readings and traditional billing soon, there is currently no exact timeline.

Once normal billing resumes, the city will determine the exact amounts owed by residents for usage during the billing outage, spreading outstanding amounts over six billing cycles to minimize challenges for residents.

Utility shutoffs for accounts that were delinquent before the incident are resuming, and affected residents will receive separate notices with details on how to avoid shutoff.

Payments made since August have been applied to accounts and will be reflected in this billing cycle.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group