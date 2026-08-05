Area bar owner pleads guilty to drug, stolen vehicle crimes

CINCINNATI — A man who owned bars in Cincinnati and Middletown and who has been tied to a drug trafficking organization is pleading guilty to federal charges.

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Sergio Velasco-Cortes, 42, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute drugs from the businesses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

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Prosecutors said Velasco-Cortes, a Mexican citizen living in West Chester with an expired visa, was a member of a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram shipments of cocaine throughout southern Ohio, including the Cincinnati area.

Velasco-Cortes owned Ibiza Restaurant and Lounge in Cincinnati and Bar Bunny in Middletown.

Prosecutors said he bought Ibiza from another drug trafficking organization member in 2024. He admitted to engaging in drug trafficking activity at both bar locations.

In December 2024 and January 2025, prosecutors said he drove to a mechanic shop in Indianapolis to buy bulk amounts of drugs to bring back to Ohio.

A coconspirator also delivered drugs to Velasco-Cortes at Bar Bunny in February 2025, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During a search warrant at his home in 2025, investigators found seven stolen vehicles, several of which had falsified VINs.

An investigation reveals Velasco-Cortes and others discussed buying stolen cars to clean and sell.

Velasco-Cortes and five others were federally charged in April 2025.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

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