Archbishop Alter High School wins 4th straight OHSAA golf championship

KETTERING — A local high school won its fourth straight Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) championship.

OSHAA wrote in a social media post that Archbishop Alter High School’s golf team shot a score of 314 on Monday in the Division II boys golf state championship.

The Knights claimed their fourth straight state title, and eighth overall, according to OHSAA.

OHSAA said that Archbishop Alter’s Andrew Gochenhouer shot a 75 to be the Division II boys golf individual runner-up.

Alter High School also congratulated the team on social media.

“Congratulations to our boys’ golf team on winning the Division II State Championship! The team shot an outstanding 314 to bring home the win. We couldn’t be prouder!”

