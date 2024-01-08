Another chance of snow and heavy rain expected tonight, Tuesday

Rain and snow will return to the region overnight tonight through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said the rain and snow will move in overnight Tuesday. He said areas north of Interstate 70 will see rain and snow around 2 a.m., while areas sound of I-70 will be mostly rain.

However, the entire region will see prolonged periods of heavy rain through the day on Tuesday before changing back to snow in the evening.

Chaney said clouds will thicken up, giving way to rain and snow. He said the precipitation may begin as wet snow before quickly changing to snow.

Accumulations of a trace to 1 inch, with isolated 2 inches are possible before the rain and warmer temps melt the snow. Chaney said precipitation will be all rain by 7-8 am. Tuesday.

Driving conditions are expected to be sloppy with all the rain. The rain will eventually become more scattered by late Tuesday afternoon. However, windy conditions are expected with gusts of 30-40 mph.

According to Chaney, some wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. He said daytime temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.

