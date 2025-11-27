Annual Turkey Trot draws thousands of runners to Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Thousands of runners kicked off Thanksgiving in Miamisburg with the annual Turkey Trot.

Runners from 40 states gathered at the start line for the 46th annual race.

Some runners have made this race a tradition, including a group from Cleveland. They told News Center 7 that this is their 10th year participating.

“We come down here, we make the pilgrimage down here every year, no pun intended,” Cassie Lundgard, of Cleveland, said.

This year, they took the Turkey Trot race literally.

“This is the first year I’ve decided to wear an outfit given the 10-year anniversary,” Loren Anthes, of Cleveland, said while showcasing his turkey onesie.

Runners left the starting line to run either a mile or 5 miles. Less than 25 minutes later, the first 5-mile runner crossed the finish line.

“We always raced this growing up, so it’s good to be back,” Kevin Agnew, of Bellbrook, said.

The 5-mile race was a breeze for Agnew, who is part of the track team at the Ohio State University.

The second-place runner, Keegan Freyhof, of Springboro, is also a Buckeye.

“I think it’s just consistency of being out here, practicing every day,” Freyhof told News Center 7.

Both men were two of the nearly 9,000 runners who crossed the finish line on Thursday.

