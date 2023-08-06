Annual community car show, ice cream social returning to Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP. — An annual event is gearing up to return in Washington Township.

The annual “Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social” is set to take place next Sunday, Aug, 13.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington Township RecPlex on Miamisburg Centerville Road.

>> 16 dogs ready for adoption after 90 seized from Butler County animal facility

There, different makes and models of classic cars will be on display. Kids will also have the chance to explore police, fire, and SWAT vehicles.

In addition to the classic cars and law enforcement vehicles, there will also be games and complimentary food, including ice cream.

If you’d like to register a classic car for the event, you can do so here.

© 2023 Cox Media Group