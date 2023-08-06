16 dogs ready for adoption after 90 seized from Butler County animal facility

BUTLER COUNTY — An animal shelter said some dogs seized from a Butler County animal facility last month are ready for adoption.

>>PHOTOS: 16 dogs ready for adoption after being taken from ‘unlivable conditions’ in Butler County

The Animal Friends Humane Society said 16 dogs are now for adoption after they took in 90 dogs from a hoarding case that occurred in Madison Township, according to a social media post.

The society said they must assess every dog and make sure they are ready, “to acclimate to a forever home,” they wrote on its Facebook page.

They said they hope to do it quickly and ask people to be patient.

>>RELATED: Butler Co. rescue owner arrested after 30 dogs found dead in freezers, 90 seized from facility

The society said these dogs are coming from a traumatic experience.

“If you are looking to adopt, please remember that potty training may be harder,” they said on social media. “These dogs will need to be separated for feeding as they have lived lives of fighting for their meal.”

>>Previous Coverage: Deputies: 30 dogs found dead in freezers, 90 dogs seized from Butler Co. rescue

NewsCenter 7 previously reported the owner of a Butler County dog rescue was arrested earlier this month after 90 living and 30 deceased dogs were found on their properties.

The remains of at least 30 dogs were found in five different refrigerators and freezers on the properties, some of which were not working.

Rhonda Murphy, 60, was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a companion animal and one felony count of cruelty to a companion animal, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

>>PHOTOS: 90 dogs taken from ‘unlivable’ conditions at Butler County rescue

The humane society is asking for donations and foster care providers to help. Anyone interested in helping can contact the humane society at www.animalfriendshs.org.

To apply for adoption, visit this webpage.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Ash Photo credit to Animal Friends of Humane Society Facebook Page

©2023 Cox Media Group