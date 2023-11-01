Animals left in local motel after tenants evicted, left scrambling to find new home

MIAMISBURG — A local motel has been called a “threat to the community”, and was ordered to vacate — leaving dozens of animals behind.

Residents were evicted at the Rodeway Inn in Miamisburg after it was determined to be “unfit for human occupation.”

Many animals were left behind as residents had no where else to take them.

Jennifer Smith and Mitchell Dodge lived at Rodeway with all of their animals.

“We lived there for seven years that’s our home. We’ve been there forever,” Dodge said.

The two have taken in cats dozens of cats throughout the years that have been abandoned by other residents.

Until they were forced to leave.

“We went from paying less than $1,000 a month in there to paying $2,000 a month,” Dodge said.

The two are now living at Red Roof Inn with some of their cats.

But if they want to take care of the cats they left behind, they have to call place and walk over to the Rodeway everyday.

“these are animals that have known nothing but love since the day they came into our homes and they’re just they’re my babies,” Smith said.

With frigid temperatures this week, Smith and Dodge are worried about their animals.

“They’re so scared because I don’t know. I mean, obviously we want to get them out of there as fast as possible,” Smith said.

News Center 7 reached out to nearby shelter who said they do not currently have room for the animals.





















