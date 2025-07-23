Animal shelter to build second location in Kettering

KETTERING — A local animal shelter plans to build a secondary location on land in Kettering to expand its services.

SICSA relocated to a new facility in Washington Township in 2020, but has wanted to reestablish a presence in Kettering, according to a media release.

“We’ve known for some time that we wanted to get back to Kettering in some capacity,” SICSA President and CEO, Jack Omer said. “This deal will allow us to expand our community support while ensuring we’re helping those who need our services most.”

SICSA initially hoped to renovate or rebuild at their former location on Wilmington Pike, but found this option to be too expensive.

The organization plans to build a secondary location on the newly-acquired parcel to focus on growing community support services, while the Washington Township facility will remain the primary pet adoption center.

Construction details and timeline have not yet been determined, SICSA said.

