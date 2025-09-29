An Ohio apple orchard target of stolen apples in 4 separate incidents

PATASKALA — U-Pick farm in Downtown Pataskala, Ohio, has experienced a series of thefts over the past three weeks, prompting calls to the local sheriff’s office and the pressing of charges.

The farm, located at 9399 Morse Rd. SW, has reported four incidents where apples were hidden from the checkout crew, leading to a total of $720 worth of stolen produce. The amounts in each incident were $80, $80, $160, and a record $400 in the most recent case.

U-Pick has implemented a strict policy where any apples hidden from the checkout crew result in a call to the sheriff’s office. This policy aims to deter theft and ensure accountability.

The farm has expressed gratitude towards the local sheriff’s office for their assistance in handling these incidents, which have become a significant concern for the business.

