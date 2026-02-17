Ambulance crash reported near Dayton Mall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A crash involving an ambulance was reported at a busy intersection in Montgomery County on Monday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A West Carrollton dispatcher confirmed one of the city’s ambulances was involved in a crash at State Route 741 and State Route 725 in Miami Township before 7 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Large sinkhole appears near senior living facility in Clark County
- Browns safety assaulted in NYC hotel, team says
- Tipp City Schools mourning loss of volleyball coach, former teacher killed in apparent home invasion
Additional details on this crash weren’t immediately available.
The scene was clear by the time News Center 7 crews arrived.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group