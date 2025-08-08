Amazon delivery driver hospitalized after being hit in Ohio

GREEN TWP. — An Amazon delivery driver was seriously injured after being hit in Ohio on Wednesday.

Green Township Police responded to reports of a pedestrian crash around 4:40 p.m., according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The driver stopped to make a delivery at the 4300 block of Hutchinson Road.

They started to cross the street when a 2017 Ford F-250 hauling a flatbed trailer appeared northbound on Hutchison Road, according to Green Township Police.

Officers say the driver “did not allow the truck and trailer to clear his path,” and caused the back of the trailer to hit the delivery driver as the truck continued, WCPO said.

Medics transported the delivery driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ford driver was located on Wednesday night.

The crash remains under investigation.

