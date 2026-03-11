‘Amazing to see it;’ Students react after Raiders punch ticket to NCAA tournament

FAIRBORN — Wright State University is the first team from the Miami Valley to punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Raiders earned their spot by winning their conference tournament in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

The team won in a dramatic comeback fashion and sealed it with a defensive stand.

“That block to seal the game last night, that was pretty cool,” Wright State University freshman Kason Atkins said.

On campus in Fairborn on Wednesday, News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to Wright State students about the Raiders nabbing the auto-bid that comes with winning their conference tournament.

“I think it’s sweet. I mean, it’s only like my second year here, but still, seeing all of this happen, it’s just amazing to see it all,” Wright State University sophomore Daniel Breslin said.

The win gives the Raiders their third NCAA tournament berth in the last nine seasons.

“It never gets old, John. I mean, this team has played so well down the stretch,” Chris Collins said.

Collins, a retired WHIO Radio News anchor, is in his 29th season calling Raiders basketball on the radio.

He was in Indianapolis calling the big win Tuesday night.

“They were down by 12 with about 10 minutes to go, just under 10 minutes ago. And they found a way to win,” Collins said.

News Center 7’s John Bedell caught up with him on Wednesday as he got ready for another March Madness run.

“This to me, and I’ve told a lot of the players this, this is the most fun group that I have ever been around calling Wright State Basketball,” Collins said.

Collins said he plans to be with the team for a Selection Sunday watch party at the student union on campus.

CBS’s Selection Sunday Show airs on Channel 7 at 6 p.m., so we’ll find out the Raiders’ First Round draw, who they’ll play, and where that game will be.

